Pens Points: Final Tune Up

One final preseason contest on the slate for the Pittsburgh Penguins as they travel north to take on the Buffalo Sabres later this evening. This will be the Penguins seventh preseason game where they hold a record of 2-3-1 so far. The game will be broadcast on Sportsnet Pittsburgh for the locals.

Here is the lineup for tonight.

Pens Points...

Some tough roster decisions are upcoming for the Penguins coaching staff as they seek to trim the roster by opening night. On Wednesday against the Detroit Red Wings, several bubble players made the decisions a little harder. [Pensburgh]

Fans shouldn’t put too much emphasis on the preseason but that doesn’t mean everything should be disregarded. One of the most worrying trends to come out of the preseason games to date has been the continual power play struggles. [Pensburgh]

More familiar names have been added to Penguins coverage on the newly formed Sportsnet Pittsburgh network. Former Penguin Brian Trottier and Pittsburgh native Matt Bartkowski will join the crew this season. [The Hockey Network]

TSN is in the process of releasing its Top 50 players heading into the 2023-24 season and Penguins captain Sidney Crosby came in 13th this year, two spots down from last season coming off his first missed playoffs since his rookie season. [TSN]

When Kyle Dubas plucked Jansen Harkins off waivers no one knew what to make of the move. Now with some action under his belt in the black and gold, Harkins is looking to make a name for himself and prove Dubas correct. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

One of the great parts of the NHL preseason are making picks and predictions for how the season will turn out. While most will end up falling flat by the time spring rolls around, it’s still a fun exercise to build excitement for the coming season. [Bleacher Report]

Playing professional hockey is the dream of many but few get to live it. Those that do have reached the pinnacle of the sport, but depending on what level you play at, life might not be all sunshine and rainbows like fans may believe. [The Athletic $$]