Penguins sign Colin White to one-year contract

Colin White came to Pittsburgh without a contract, trying to play his way into a deal. Mission accomplished, the Penguins announced they have signed White to a one-year contract for this season.

The two-way contract will run through the 2023.24 campaign and carry an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 7, 2023

White has played center and wing for the Penguins this camp. He drew praise from Mike Sullivan earlier in the week after matching up against Dylan Larkin’s line in a preseason game against Detroit and helped to hold the Red Wings’ best players to a quiet night.

White, 26, played last season with Florida and was a regular member of their Stanley Cup Final team.

This contract alone doesn’t necessarily mean that White has made the Pens- the team points out it is a two-way contract, which would pay him a lesser amount if sent to the minors.

Time is running out to do that, the Pens didn’t put any players on waivers today. They must waive at least one of White, Radim Zohorna or Jansen Harkins tomorrow in order to become cap compliant on Monday afternoon when the opening roster is due to the NHL.