Dubas talks about depth and the start of the season

Kyle Dubas met with the media on Monday morning for a chat about his perspective on the preseason and some other general thoughts as he prepares to kick off his first season with the Penguins.

The press conference can be seen here if you want to check it out.

President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas will be speaking to the media shortly. Tune in for the live stream here ⬇️ https://t.co/NB89uoZiH4 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 9, 2023

Overall, the vibes projected would be “confident” and “happy” at the start of the season.

“We are at the end of camp,” Dubas said. “There is generally a very positive and optimistic feeling and throughout the building about the team. Now it’s up to us and the team to turn it into an earned confidence.”

Some more thoughts in rapid fire form: