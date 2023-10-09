Sidney Crosby ranked ninth by NHL Network’s Top 50 players

Sidney Crosby checked in at ninth on NHL Network’s countdown of the top 50 players.

18 consecutive seasons averaging over a point per game for Sidney Crosby - only Wayne Gretzky (19) has more in NHL history. Sid the Kid is #⃣9⃣ on our #NHLTopPlayers list. @penguins | #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/p6WUSZPK78

Three-time Stanley Cup champion and Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby ranked ninth on NHL Network’s countdown Top 50 Players Right Now, ranking the best players in the National Hockey League, yesterday evening. The two-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner finished one spot ahead of All-Star Mikko Rantanen of the Colorado Avalanche and one spot behind four-time All-Star Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning. In addition to Crosby, teammate Erik Karlsson ranked 29th on the Top 50 Players Right Now countdown two weeks ago.

NHL Network’s Tony Luftman, Mike Johnson and Mike Rupp counted down the 1-50 best players based on player performance over the past several seasons, with an emphasis on the 2022-2023 regular season and 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Future performance was also taken into consideration by NHL Network researchers, producers, analysts and hosts when determining the final ranking.

On last night’s countdown, Johnson said of Crosby, “I think he might’ve been one of the first guys that the current generation of stars look to and say, ‘He added something to his game every summer.’”