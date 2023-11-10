Pens Points: Hollywood Nights

Thursday was another late for night for fans of the Pittsburgh Penguins as the team remained on the West Coast to finish a California road trip with a game against the Los Angeles Kings. This will thankfully be the Penguins last late night game for awhile as they are set to return home this weekend to take on the Buffalo Sabres.

Pens Points...

P.O. Joseph seems to have fallen out of favor with the Penguins and trade speculation is starting to swirl. Given his run of play this season, it’s unlikely a trade nets much return. [Pensburgh]

Ryan Graves is just one of hundreds of hockey players who use a visor on the ice, but he’s only one of a few who chooses a visor that is tinted rather than clear. [Trib Live]

Kris Letang could have been angry when the Penguins brought in Erik Karlsson this offseason. Instead, he put the team first and is thriving as a result. [The Athletic $$]

Karlsson may not have made the noticeable, immediate impact that many fans were expecting, but 10 games into his Penguins tenure he’s found his footing. [The Hockey News]

With uncertainty still surrounding the severity of the injury to Tristan Jarry, the Penguins dipped into the AHL and recalled goalie Joel Blomqvist ahead of Thursday’s game. [Trib Live]

To make these moves possible within the salary cap, Vinnie Hinostroza had to be reassigned to the AHL meaning Jeff Carter is back in the lineup at least for one night. [Pensburgh]

NHL News and notes...

Shane Wright looks set to make his season debut for the Seattle Kraken after the former No. 4 overall pick was recalled on Thursday to replace an injured Jordan Eberle. [NHL]

In a rather shocking video released by police, you can hear the racist tirade unleashed by Alex Galchenyuk on an officer following his arrest back in July. [WARNING: LANGUAGE, NY Post]