Penguins to retire Jaromir Jagr’s #68 jersey in February

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be retiring the #68 jersey of all-time great Jaromir Jagr, who will become just the third player in franchise history to have their number hang in the rafters of the arena.

A celebration raising Jagr’s #68 jersey to the rafters of PPG Paints Arena will be held on February 18 before the Penguins face the L.A. Kings.

Jagr won two Stanley Cups with the Penguins in 1991 and 1992 after being drafted by the team with the 5th overall pick in 1990, playing for the team for the first 11 years of his career that spanned 24 years.

His 24-year career led him to play in more than 1,700 games and score 1,921 points, currently ranking as the fourth highest goal-scorer in league history.

He also played for the Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils, Florida Panthers, and Calgary Flames.

Jagr’s time with the Penguins came to an end after 11 years when he requested a trade and making the infamous quote of “I’m dying alive” and was dealt to the Washington Capitals in 2001.

After playing with the New York Rangers, Jagr would take a break from the NHL and played overseas in the KHL in Russia.

His comeback to the NHL was a time Penguins fans won’t forget as his rumored coming back to Pittsburgh was heavily followed before he ultimately signed with the Flyers in the summer of 2011, helping defeat the Pens in the infamous playoff series in 2012.

Jagr currently owns Rytiri Kladno in the Czech Republic’s Extraliga and has been the majority owner of the team for more than a decade.

In February, he’ll receive the high honor from his other home.