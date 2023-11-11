Penguins/Sabres Recap: Jarry returns, shuts out Buffalo to continue winning streak

Pregame

The Penguins welcome Tristan Jarry back to the lineup after getting injured earlier in the week, and also are able to bring Vinnie Hinostroza up from the minors.

The Sabres are running with 11 forwards and seven defenders tonight.

First period

Play is wide open, both goalies are good and it takes until the last minute of the period for a score. It comes suddenly, as Evgeni Malkin fires a puck from behind the net off of Ukko—Pekka Luukonen’s noggin and into the net. 1-0 Pens in the unconventional way.

In his last 21 games against the Sabres, Evgeni Malkin has been held off the scoresheet just once (9G-21A). pic.twitter.com/Cj0zaZe7v2 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 12, 2023

Shot are 15-14 in a back-and-forth start for both teams. 1-0 to the hosts where it counts.

Second period

Pittsburgh received two power plays in this period, neither looked good. The Pens also had to survive Buffalo hitting a couple of posts.

Towards the end of the period, it’s the Pens who get it again. Drew O’Connor finds a way to dig deep into his energy reserves despite being at the end of a minute shift to lead a rush and snaps a shot in past the goalie. 2-0.

Shots are 14-11 Pittsburgh in the second.

Third period

In a carryover power play to start the third period on fresh ice, the Pens’ top players finally put it all together and score. Erik Karlsson sends the puck to the net, it deflects off a Sabre and goes in. 3-0.

A PPG FOR PGH!

We love to see it. pic.twitter.com/ZAs3pfqn3Y — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 12, 2023

With four minutes left, the Sabres get bold and pull their goalie to start the desperation mode. Karlsson takes a pass from Jake Guentzel and nets his second goal of the game to erase any doubt about the resolution to this game. 4-0.

Some thoughts

Great to see Jarry was able to get back in the net relatively soon after dealing with eye swelling. He was able to pick up right where he left off last week with the solid play continuing and finish off his third shutout of the season.

In a different story for a different day, the Penguins aren’t getting a lot of power play opportunities these days, and that can’t help a little-used group to get into a rhythm together. They got three cracks at it tonight (which actually is a decent amount for them these days) and it was looking better as the game went on.

Jake Guentzel did have 2 shots on goal and 6 total shot attempts, but his shoot/pass decision making is tilted way too far to the pass side right now.

Crosby’s point streak got extended to eight-games, picking up a helper on the empty netter. It was surprising it took until that point because the first line was very dangerous all game long.

One streak that wasn’t even close to getting broken was Pittsburgh’s winning streak, which is up to four. It’s great to pile up some points now, after playing Columbus next week, things really amp up (NJ, CAR, Vegas and NYR are the following four opponents).

Up next, a two-day break and a quick road trip this time over to Ohio on Tuesday.