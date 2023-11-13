Pens Points: On A Roll

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

Based on training camp and preseason performances, much was made about forward Drew O’Connor potentially taking that next step and becoming a consistent contributor for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Well, he went the first 12 games of the season without a goal. That changed on Saturday, and O’Connor is breathing a sigh of relief. [Trib Live]

“He was my childhood hero,” Penguins forward Radim Zohorna said Jaromir Jagr. The club recently announced that Jagr’s No. 68 sweater will be retired to the rafters in February, and with that, it’s clear that Jagr’s legend still resonates with the younger generations. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Connor McDavid’s Edmonton Oilers have gotten off to an unexpectedly horrid start to the season, and because of that, the organization felt a new voice was needed behind the bench. The Edmonton Oilers relieved head coach Jay Woodcroft of his duties. Kris Knoblauch is the new coach. [The Hockey News]

Here is how the NHL is approaching player safety after the tragic Adam Johnson incident. [ESPN]

Former NHL goaltender Roman Cechmanek, known for his four seasons in the NHL from 2000-04, has died, the Philadelphia Flyers confirmed Sunday. He was 52. [NHL]

The big winner of Saturday’s Maple Leafs game? Zeus Marner. [NHL]