Pens Points: Quiet the Cannon

Former Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender and noted friend of the media Tom Barrasso took his place in hockey history Monday night in Toronto with his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame. Hooks took a stroll down memory lane and reflected on Barrasso’s career. [PensBurgh]

“Once I get used to it, I think I’ll fit into this system better than I would that other style. But it’s coming,” said new Penguins defenseman Ryan Graves, who has come under fire recently for what some perceive as poor play as a top-pairing defenseman. [Trib Live]

The Penguins will hold Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Thursday, Nov. 16, against the New Jersey Devils. The game is part of a league-wide program to raise awareness and funds for the NHL’s Hockey Fights Cancer initiative. [Penguins]

Head coach Mike Sullivan believes his star players can reach another level. [The Hockey News]

The Pittsburgh Penguins? In the top 10 of an NHL power ranking list? You better believe it, Buster. [Daily Faceoff]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Seattle Kraken forward Shane Wright is not expected to play for Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship. [NHL]

President Joe Biden on Monday celebrated with the reigning Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights at the White House. [AP]