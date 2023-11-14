Penguins hosting Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Night on Thursday

When the Penguins host the New Jersey Devils on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena, the team is holding its annual Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Night.

The game night is part of a league-wide program to raise awareness and money for the NHL’s initiative.

The Penguins announced Monday that the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Penguins Trapper Hat, sponsored by the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.

Support cards that fans can fill out as part of the ‘I Fight For’ campaign will be available on the first-level concourse behind Section 104.

As part of the night, various autographed Penguins memorabilia will be available for big through an online auction hosted by the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation.

The auction will begin on November 16 and will end at 12:00 P.M. on November 21.

To visit the online auction, click here.

Mystery autographed pucks signed by Penguins players and pucks used from warmups on Thursday will also be available for purchase behind Section 104.

All proceesds from the night will benefit the Lemieux Immunotherapy Center at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.