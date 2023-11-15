Pens Points: Crosby Conquers Columbus

It was the Sidney Crosby show in Columbus on Tuesday night as the Pittsburgh Penguins captain posted a hat trick and four points against the Columbus Blue Jackets to lead the Penguins to a 5-3 victory and their fifth win in a row. Crosby bookended the scoring the with opening goal then an empty netter to seal the deal. Erik Karlsson remained hot with a goal and assist of his own. [Pensburgh]

Pens Points...

When the Penguins return home on Thursday, they will be hosting more than just the New Jersey Devils. Thursday’s game will also serve as the annual ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ night. [Pensburgh]

One common complaint about Mike Sullivan is he isn’t willing to adjust his system to meet the players at his disposal. That appears to no longer be the case. [The Athletic $$]

Strong play from the third line, the unleashing of Erik Karlsson, and elite goaltending have all propelled the Penguins on their recent turnaround. [Pensburgh]

With all the talk about Jarry’s struggles this season he leads the NHL in shutouts and has no allowed a goal since the 10-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks. [The Hockey News]

While the two two defensive pairings are settled for the Penguins, there is a still a heated competition for ice time among the guys battling for a spot on the third pairing. [The Hockey News]

NHL News and notes...

An arrest was made in the on-ice death of Adam Johnson on Tuesday. UK police took an unnamed man into custody on suspicion of manslaughter related to the incident. [TSN]

More overtime rule changes could be coming to the NHL. A report from the GM meetings indicates the league could mandate how teams move the puck in hopes of more offense. [ESPN]