Pens Points: El Diablos

Here are your Pens Points for this Thursday morning...

Are you wondering what’s happening down on the farm? Not your farm (unless you own a farm), the farm on the other side of the state in Wilkes-Barre. Check out what the Pittsburgh Penguins minor league affiliate has been up to recently. [PensBurgh]

What has led to this impressive November turnaround for the Penguins? Sidney Crosby? Erik Karlsson? Technically, those players have been delivering as advertised, but the penalty kill is the unsung hero of this hot streak. [Trib Live]

Penguins goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic is eligible to come off of long-term injured reserve on Nov. 19 when Pittsburgh hosts the Vegas Golden Knights. Nedeljkovic took another positive step in recovery by joining his teammates for practice. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

A man who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of Adam Johnson was released on bail Wednesday. [AP]

Early NHL attendance figures are painting pretty pictures for some surprising teams, while other franchises should be concerned about ticket sales (or lack thereof). [The Hockey News]

The NHL has officially announced its digital collectible platform, NHL Breakaway. [Yahoo]