Pens Points: Streak Snapped

Bryan Rust scored twice on Thursday night against the New Jersey Devils but it was hardly enough as the Pittsburgh Penguins saw their five game winning streak come to and end in a 5-2 loss. Both Sidney Crosby and Erik Karlsson extended their respective point streaks but it was not enough to overcome three unanswered third period goals from the Devils that proved to be the difference on the night. [Pensburgh]

Pens Points...

Maybe it’s because they’re both Swedish or maybe they are just two of the NHL’s best at what they do, but the Karlsson/Pettersson pairing has been off the charts. [Pensburgh]

It looks like it’s just a matter of days before the Penguins take another step toward full health with backup goalie Andy Nedeljkovic nearing a return to the lineup. [The Hockey News]

On ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ night, the Penguins celebrated the many who have battled the terrible disease, including some of their own working within the organization. [Penguins]

It wasn’t pretty to start the season, and it still isn’t perfect by any means, but the Penguins bottom six is starting to find its identity and playing a big part in the turnaround. [The Hockey News]

It hasn’t been an easy start to the season for P.O. Joseph who has been out of the lineup more than in, but the young defenseman is keeping his head up waiting for his chance. [Trib Live]

NHL News and Notes...

Patrick Kane is still recovering from offseason surgery, but when he is healthy, he is expected to attract a number of suitors for his services as a free agent. [Bleacher Report]

Ohio Stadium in Columbus is under consideration to host an outdoor NHL games with league officials reportedly on site to scout the venue according to reports. [SI]