Pens Points: Finding the way to San Jose

Here are your Pens Points for this Thursday morning...

Following the death of Adam Johnson over the weekend, the Pittsburgh Penguins have mandated that minor league players at the AHL and ECHL levels wear neck and wrist guards moving forward. The mandate will be heavily recommended at the NHL level, too. [PensBurgh]

How about October, folks? It was filled with so many great moments. Who am I kidding, the Penguins sucked last month. Here are some player grades that prove it. [PensBurgh]

Veteran Jeff Carter isn’t worried about his team’s slow start or continued struggles. [Trib Live]

The organization, alongside 84 Lumber, has unveiled its plans for the Military Appreciation Game, which will take place on Nov. 11. [Penguins]

Three lucky children from the UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh were given the opportunity for a fun photo shoot and to meet some Penguins players. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The interest in protective neckguards has dramatically spiked following Adam Johnson’s death. [NPR]

Let’s get to some of the juicy stuff regarding the Ottawa Senators because, hoo baby, was yesterday a day for that franchise.

New Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer did not mince his words for the NHL after his newly-bought team lost a first-round pick from the Evgenii Dadonov trade. He also offered his opinion on the league’s handling of the recently announced Shane Pinto suspension. [Yahoo]

Because of the aforementioned loss of a future first-round pick, general manager Pierre Dorion was given the boot. [Sportsnet]