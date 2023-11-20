Pens Points: Silencing Sin City

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins concluded a back-to-back set Sunday night, playing host to the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights. Fresh off scoring a goal while on a conditioning assignment in the AHL, goaltender Alex Nedelkjovic was able to shut out the Knights, helping Pittsburgh earn a 3-0 win. [Recap]

Speaking of that rare goalie goal, here it is. [Penguins]

The focus hasn’t been on defenseman Kris Letang with the summer arrival of Erik Karlsson. Letang has begun to focus on providing more of a defensive role while still bringing his signature offensive flare. [Penguins]

The Penguins recalled forward Jansen Harkins from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton squad and placed defenseman P.O Joseph on injured reserve Saturday. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Is Pittsburgh native Logan Cooley living up to high expectations? Can he be ‘the one’ to turn the franchise around in the desert? [The Hockey News]

A Quebec politician is defending his government’s decision to spend several million dollars on two NHL pre-season games. [CBC News]

Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic will be taking an ‘indefinite leave of absence’ from the team after he was arrested early Saturday morning following an alleged domestic incident. [Yahoo]

Patrick Kane’s next destination could be revealed as early as this week. [ESPN]