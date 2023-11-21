Pens Points: Waiting on Blueshirts

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning...

It was announced on Monday that Sidney Crosby was named the NHL’s Third Star for the week ending Nov. 19. Crosby notched seven points (five goals, two assists) in four games for the Pittsburgh Penguins this past week. [Penguins]

It was a reflective, celebratory time for Reilly Smith recently. Voyaging to the White House to celebrate his team’s Stanley Cup victory earlier this month and besting his former team on Sunday 3-0, Smith has been riding a wave. Friends and family recently spoke to Penguins team reporter Michelle Crechiolo, who all say Smith “has a heart of gold.” [Penguins]

Former Pittsburgh Penguins first-round defenseman Simon Despres has signed with the Nottingham Panthers of the U.K.’s Elite Ice Hockey League. [Trib Live]

“It had been a while, so I had been thinking about that celebration for a long time,” Penguins goalie Alex Nedeljkovic said after Sunday’s shutout win. For Pittsburgh’s backup, it was a chance to regroup after a lengthy injury absence. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The AHL can often serve as a gateway to NHL success. Here are five AHLers who deserve a crack in the big league. [The Hockey News]

The NHL’s international hockey tournament scheduled for February 2025 will be limited to just four national teams, U.S., Canada, Sweden and Finland, ESPN said Monday. [ESPN]