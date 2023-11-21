Sidney Crosby named NHL’s Third Star of the Week

Sidney Crosby has been named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week.

Crosby scored five goals and added two assists in four games for the week, leading the Penguins in both goals and points during that stretch of play.

Congrats to the captain on being named the NHL’s third star of the week!



Since the week began on Nov. 13, Sidney Crosby’s five goals are the most in the NHL.



Crosby’s hat trick against the Blue Jackets helped propel the Penguins to a 5-3 win over their rival in Columbus before adding an assist against the New Jersey Devils and two goals against the Carolina Hurricanes later in the week.

Those two goals against the Hurricanes extended a point streak for Crosby to 11 games. That streak came to an end in Sunday’s 3-0 win against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Through 17 games this season, Crosby has scored 12 goals and 22 points, leading the Penguins in both categories.

The Penguins currently sit three points out of second place in the Metropolitan Division and are off tonight before facing the New York Rangers tomorrow night at PPG Paints Arena.