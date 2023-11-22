Pens Points: Holiday Tradition

It’s time for the Pittsburgh Penguins to host their annual Thanksgiving Eve game at PPG Paints Arena as they welcome the division rival New York Rangers to town. This will be the second time the two teams have faced off on the night before Turkey Day, the last being in 2016, a 6-1 Penguins victory at Madison Square Garden.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM and will be broadcast on Sportsnet Pittsburgh.

Pens Points...

Almost a quarter into the 2023-24 season and the injury bug hits the Penguins. Rickard Rakell and Chad Ruhwedel are out long term and Bryan Rust is being evaluated. [Pensburgh]

Before his shutout of the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, goaltender Andy Nedeljkovic made history on Friday by scoring a goal in a rehab start with the Baby Pens. [Pensburgh]

Despite the seemingly endless array of talent available, the Penguins power play remains a struggle through the early going of the season and is an issue that needs fixed. [Pensburgh]

Age really is proving to just be a number for Sidney Crosby as the Penguins captain is putting together who could turn out to be the greatest season ever by a 36 year old. [Pensburgh]

Although Crosby is 36 and well into the back half of his Hall of Fame career, nothing he is doing this season should come as a surprise to anyone who has been paying attention. [The Hockey News]

Defenseman Dmitri Samorukov has out together a nice season in the AHL and the Penguins reward him for his efforts with a one-yard NHL contract. [Penguins]

With mounting injuries now bubbling to the surface especially to Ruhwedel, the Penguins did receive the welcome news that John Ludvig has been cleared to play. [Trib Live]

NHL News and Notes...

It may have seemed odd that the NHL had no scheduled games last night, but lack of arena availability across the league put the schedule makers in a bind. [Sportsnet]

Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic was in a Boston court on Monday facing charges for the alleged assault of his wife over the weekend. Lucic plead not guilty on all counts. [TSN]