Rickard Rakell and Chad Ruhwedel placed on injured reserve

The Penguins have placed both Rickard Rakell and Chad Ruhwedel on injured reserve.

The team announced the news on Tuesday evening.

Forwards Alex Nylander and Jansen Harkins have been recalled from the @WBSPenguins.



Defenseman John Ludvig has been recalled from his conditioning loan with WBS.

In addition to the moves to injured reserve, the Penguins have recalled Alex Nylander and Jansen Harkins from the AHL and recalled John Ludvig from a conditioning loan to the AHL.

Rakell didn’t seem to suffer any major notable injury, but earlier the day, head coach Mike Sullivan announced that he would be out on the ‘longer-term’ end of things with an upper body injury.

With the IR designation, his position as the team’s “iron man” with 117 straight games played will come to an end.

Rickard Rakell is the team's active "iron man" with 117 consecutive regular season games played.



His reign will end on Wednesday.



Sidney Crosby has the second-longest active streak at with 109 games. Evgeni Malkin is third with 103. — Seth Rorabaugh (@SethRorabaugh) November 21, 2023

Sullivan also described Ruhwedel’s injury as being lower-body and deemed him to be out on a ‘week-to-week’ basis.

While he wasn’t placed on any type of injured reserve list, Bryan Rust is also being evaluated for a lower-body injury.

Bryan Rust had an MRI today. Hopefully just precautionary. He's been one of the Penguins' best players.

His status for tonight’s game against the New York Rangers is unclear.

Puck drop at PPG Paints Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m.