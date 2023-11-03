Pens Points: Westward Bound

A long week of rest drags on for one more day before the Pittsburgh Penguins head out west to begin a California Swing against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. Thursday was another day of practice in Cranberry where some Penguins were sporting some new equipment and Mike Sullivan made a lineup shuffle that many have been calling for.

Pens Points...

If the Penguins are to turn this season around, it will take a full team effort, though extra contributions from some early struggling individuals will be a major boost. [Pensburgh]

Multiple Penguins players were spotted wearing neck guards at practice on Thursday. Erik Karlsson, Marcus Pettersson, Lars Eller, and Ryan Graves all donned the protective gear. [The Hockey News]

The four who chose to test out the neck guards at practice spoke to the media after the session and all four indicated they will be trying them out during game action. [The Hockey News]

Brayden Yager was recently crowned our best Penguins prospect under the age of 25 and he’s living up to the billing at the junior level with a white hot start to the season. [Pensburgh]

Even with copious amounts of talent at their disposal, the Penguins power play continues to tinker and retool as it looks to find more consistent success with the man advantage. [Trib Live]

Not much of note came out of practice on Thursday except for a slight change on the Penguins fourth line. Vinnie Hinostroza is in while Jeff Carter appears to be out. [The Hockey News]

Mark Pysyk never had a chance to shine in training camp due to injury but he will get a shot to prove himself in the AHL after signing a PTO with the Baby Pens. [The Hockey News]

NHL News and Notes...

Instituting neck protection after the shocking on-ice death of a player seems to be common sense, but equipment changes have never been an easy subject for the NHL. [Sportsnet]