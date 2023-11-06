Pens Points: Jarry offers self-critique

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

It was no guarantee for defenseman Ryan Shea to earn a spot in the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup. Now that he has earned that spot, he is taking nothing for granted. [Trib Live]

Have the Penguins found their long-term solution to their third line? Was Radim Zohorna the missing piece? Either way, these three players have given the Penguins a much-needed bottom-six boost. [Trib Live]

Tristan Jarry offered a harsh self-critique of his play through the first month of the season. And those words appeared to have resonated with his black-and-gold brothers. [Trib Live]

Congrats to Canon-McMillan High School graduate Dominic Georgeou. Georgeou was awarded the 18th annual Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni Association scholarship. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Another ex-player from the Chicago Blackhawks, a Black Ace and teammate alongside Kyle Beach, is suing the organization, alleging sexual assault by the team’s former video coach. [Chicago Tribune]

Washington Capitals legend Alex Ovechkin has just two goals through 10 games, with neither coming at even-strength. As he continues to chase history, many are left to wonder what has happened to the future Hockey Hall of Famer. [The Hockey News]