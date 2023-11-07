Pens Points: Anaheim Awaits Again

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning...

How did a kid from San Diego, a city with no real foothold in hockey, go on to become an NHL regular? Chad Ruhwedel’s journey is equally unusual and unexpected. [Trib Live]

Sidney Crosby has earned the reputation of being a stickler for his routines. Most dominant professional athletes operate in some similar capacity, so Crosby is no outlier. As he hit the 1,200-game mark this past Saturday, has his routine evolved through the years? [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

A memorial service was held Monday to remember the life of former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson. [CBS Minnesota]

“I would say it’s unlikely at this point,” Washington Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said of the possibility of Nicklas Backstrom returning to the team this season. [NHL]

The Tampa Bay Lightning, meanwhile, are hopeful to get goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy back before the start of December. [NHL]

San Jose Sharks general manager Mike Grier said he’s evaluating everything within the organization and addressed his team directly to voice his displeasure with the historically bad start. [The Hockey News]