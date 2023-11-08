Pens Points: Up Late in Anaheim

If you’re an east coast fan of the Pittsburgh Penguins like many of us are, then it was a late night if you decided to stay up for the entirety of the game against the Anaheim Ducks. For your sake I hope you are well caffeinated to help get you through the day. If you are one of the fans who did not make it through the night, make sure to check out our game recap to catch up on what you may have missed from California.

Pens Points...

Sitting at 4-6-0 through 10 games of the season is not where the Penguins hoped to be at this point but there is a pretty clear path forward to getting back in the playoff mix. [Pensburgh]

Jeff Carter was a healthy scratch for the first time in his Penguins career on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean Mike Sullivan feels any less about the long time veteran. [The Hockey News]

Being a healthy scratch is never easy, especially for a long time veteran like Carter, but to his credit, he’s taken the decision in stride and still supports his teammates. [The Hockey News]

A number of injured Penguins have started to skate as they prepare to return which means roster decisions are looming for Kyle Dubas when they are fully healthy. [The Hockey News]

NHL News and Notes...

Barely into the second season of a five year deal, the Edmonton Oilers have placed goaltender Jack Campbell on waivers after a 1-4 start along with a .888 save %. [Sportsnet]

It’s no secret the 2023-24 San Jose Sharks are a dreadful hockey team at the moment and when compared to other bad salary cap era teams, it doesn’t look any better. [Sportsnet]