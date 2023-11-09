Pens Points: An L.A. (K)night

Here are your Pens Points for this Thursday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins have placed forward Andreas Johnsson on waivers to terminate his contract. Johnsson, a member of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, had been “away from the team tending to a personal matter.” [Trib Live]

Goaltender Magnus Hellberg, thrust into action Tuesday night after Tristan Jarry departed with an injury, is used to being on the move. [Trib Live]

“There weren’t a lot of scoring chances either way. It was like two boxers just jabbing each other,” said Anaheim Ducks coach Greg Cronin of Tuesday night’s game against the Penguins. Coach Mike Sullivan and his players praised their ‘sparring-match style’ win. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Minnesota Wild defenseman Calen Addison was traded to the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday for Adam Raska and a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. [NHL]

The Wild were not done, however. They acquired Zach Bogosian in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday for a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. [NHL]

The Edmonton Oilers continued their rocky start to the season by assigning goalie Jack Campbell to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, one day after he was placed on waivers. [NHL]

The Vancouver Canucks... actually good? [Sportsnet]