Pens Points: The Rest Continues

Here are your Pens Points for this Wednesday morning...

It’s been nearly two years since general manager Ron Hextall took the reins from the Jim Rutherford regime. Here’s an in-depth look at what he’s done in those two years. [PensBurgh]

Another franchise milestone was recently celebrated. Pittsburgh recently commemorated the 43rd anniversary of the switch to black and gold. On Jan. 30, 1980, the Pittsburgh Penguins changed their team colors to align with the rest of the city’s sports teams, and the rest is history. [PensBurgh]

Some of the Penguins wear jewelry that has special significance to them during games, with the chains often peeking out from their equipment. A few of them shared with the great Michelle Crechiolo why those necklaces are meaningful to them. [Penguins]

Is Tristan Jarry “the guy” in the final years of the Crosby-Malkin era? Or should the Penguins explore alternative routes to solve their goaltending woes? Say, a reunion with an old friend? [KDKA]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Newly-announced New York Islander Bo Horvat admitted he was a little shocked by the timing of the trade and wished things could’ve worked out better with the Vancouver Canucks. [Yahoo]

Is Jake McCabe a guy the Toronto Maple Leafs need? [Pension Plan Puppets]

Tie a Beau on the Anthony Beauvillier era. [Lighthouse Hockey]