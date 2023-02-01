The importance of the chains and jewelry that Penguins players wear

Several Penguins players have been spotted with necklaces or chains — and Penguins team reporter Michele Crechiolo took a look at what special meaning that jewelry might have for each player.
Adding a personal touch to the game day fit.— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 31, 2023
Our players are sporting necklaces that hold special meaning, whether it be from loved ones, or as a way to express themselves.@PensInsideScoop has all the details in her latest story on player necklaces: https://t.co/QzumLfqhs9 pic.twitter.com/k1qaEurs3w
Evgeni Malkin says that his necklace is one that his mom gave him and says it’s important to him.
Rickard Rakell says he wears a gold chain that is a reminder of home.
Bryan Rust started wearing a cross necklace after becoming a dad in 2021.
Kasperi Kapanen wears a necklace with a #9 chain that was made in honor of his grandfather.
Teddy Blueger says he has a cross necklace that he started wearing after he was baptized in 2021 and says he never takes it off.
Danton Heinen says he started wearing a cross necklace when he got into the NHL for the 2016-17 season and says he only takes it off to sleep.
Tristan Jarry and his wife have similar necklaces that they each wear featuring numbers and a pendant with each other’s initials.
Ryan Poehling wears a cross necklace that his parents gave him three years ago to replace one he had received after doing his first communion as a kid. He’s already had to get it fixed this year after a clasp broke.
To read more about the Pens’ players and their necklaces, click here.
