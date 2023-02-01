 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The importance of the chains and jewelry that Penguins players wear

Several Penguins players wear necklaces or chains that have special meaning in their lives.

By Mike Darnay
NHL: JAN 28 Sharks at Penguins Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Several Penguins players have been spotted with necklaces or chains — and Penguins team reporter Michele Crechiolo took a look at what special meaning that jewelry might have for each player.

Evgeni Malkin says that his necklace is one that his mom gave him and says it’s important to him.

Rickard Rakell says he wears a gold chain that is a reminder of home.

Bryan Rust started wearing a cross necklace after becoming a dad in 2021.

Kasperi Kapanen wears a necklace with a #9 chain that was made in honor of his grandfather.

Teddy Blueger says he has a cross necklace that he started wearing after he was baptized in 2021 and says he never takes it off.

Danton Heinen says he started wearing a cross necklace when he got into the NHL for the 2016-17 season and says he only takes it off to sleep.

Tristan Jarry and his wife have similar necklaces that they each wear featuring numbers and a pendant with each other’s initials.

Ryan Poehling wears a cross necklace that his parents gave him three years ago to replace one he had received after doing his first communion as a kid. He’s already had to get it fixed this year after a clasp broke.

