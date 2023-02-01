The importance of the chains and jewelry that Penguins players wear

Several Penguins players have been spotted with necklaces or chains — and Penguins team reporter Michele Crechiolo took a look at what special meaning that jewelry might have for each player.

Adding a personal touch to the game day fit.



Our players are sporting necklaces that hold special meaning, whether it be from loved ones, or as a way to express themselves.@PensInsideScoop has all the details in her latest story on player necklaces: https://t.co/QzumLfqhs9 pic.twitter.com/k1qaEurs3w — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 31, 2023

Evgeni Malkin says that his necklace is one that his mom gave him and says it’s important to him.

Rickard Rakell says he wears a gold chain that is a reminder of home.

Bryan Rust started wearing a cross necklace after becoming a dad in 2021.

Kasperi Kapanen wears a necklace with a #9 chain that was made in honor of his grandfather.

Teddy Blueger says he has a cross necklace that he started wearing after he was baptized in 2021 and says he never takes it off.

Danton Heinen says he started wearing a cross necklace when he got into the NHL for the 2016-17 season and says he only takes it off to sleep.

Tristan Jarry and his wife have similar necklaces that they each wear featuring numbers and a pendant with each other’s initials.

Ryan Poehling wears a cross necklace that his parents gave him three years ago to replace one he had received after doing his first communion as a kid. He’s already had to get it fixed this year after a clasp broke.

