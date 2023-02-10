PensBurgh Podcast: A crucial second half

The Pittsburgh Penguins robbed the defending Stanley Cup champions of two points on Tuesday night, defeating the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 in overtime.

With only one game under the Penguins’ belts since their return, Robbie and Garrett don’t spend too much time overanalyzing the contest between the two clubs.

However, in its place is a 16-question mailbag, the largest mailbag in podcast history, to keep everyone entertained. We’re talking hypothetical trades, free agent acquisitions, reunions, contract extensions, Ron Hextall’s future, and our passion for college football!

As the Penguins prepare for some late-night faceoffs over the next few games, settle in and kill the time with the newest edition of your grandpa’s favorite weekly audio show devoted to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

***

Intro/Outro music courtesy of Sylendanna.

Track title - Online Now! & I Think Its The Way I Walk