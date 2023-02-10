Pens Points: Anaheim Action

Here are your Pens Points for this Friday morning...

A storyline to watch unfold as the season concludes? The Pittsburgh Penguins’ road record. In the first 25 road games of 2022-23 that the Penguins have competed in, they’ve won just 10, with a 10-10-5 record overall. [PensBurgh]

The Penguins practiced in Anaheim on Thursday at Honda Center ahead of facing the Ducks on Friday to begin their three-game West Coast trip. A welcoming sight was that of Tristan Jarry taking the ice. [Penguins]

Goaltender Casey DeSmith has rebounded after a somewhat dry January. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The rebuild continues for the Montreal Canadiens. You’d think a rebuilding team would be more of a seller, looking to add draft picks instead of players, but there are a few holes that Le Habs need to fill. [Eyes On The Prize]

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed defenseman Conor Timmins to a two-year contract extension, with an average annual value of $1.1 million. [Pension Plan Puppets]

With the New Jersey Devils having a successful 2022-23 season, most, if not all, who follow the team expect them to make an addition before the trade deadline...but what if they don’t? [All About The Jersey]

Another big name is off the trade board. On Thursday, the New York Rangers acquired Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2024 Draft, Sammy Blais, and Hunter Skinner. [Blueshirt Banter]