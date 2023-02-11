Evgeni Malkin scores 1,200th NHL point in win vs. Ducks

Evgeni Malkin has crossed another milestone during his illustrious career in the National Hockey League.

On Friday night in Anaheim, Evgeni Malkin had two assists en route to a 6-3 Penguins win over the Ducks.

With those two assists, Malkin surpassed the 1,200 point mark in his NHL career.

GENO MACHINO



Evgeni Malkin reaches the 1,200-point milestone and ties Dino Ciccarelli on the @NHL all-time points list in 50th place. pic.twitter.com/NrFZwulPDF — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 11, 2023

In addition to hitting another milestone with 1,200 NHL points, Malkin also is now tied for the 50th most points in NHL history with Dino Ciccarelli.

Only three active players in the NHL have more career points than Malkin and they are:

Fellow teammate Sidney Crosby, 1471 points

Alex Ovechkin, 1464 points

Patrick Kane, 1215 points

With the Penguins having 31 games left this season and Malkin averaging around a point per game this year, it’s feasible that Malkin could move as high as around 40th on the all-time list by the end of the season.

Not a bad resume for a guy who couldn't break into the NHL’s all-time Best 100 players just a few short years ago.

Mr. 101 forever.