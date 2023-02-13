WBS Weekly: Penguins fall to Providence Bruins twice in 24 hours

Friday, February 10: WBS 3 @ Providence 4 (SO)

How we’re lining up tonight pic.twitter.com/JrlTUl5N0X — WBS Penguins (@WBSPenguins) February 10, 2023

The WBS Penguins had a tall order on its plate coming out of the wildly successful All-Star festivities in Laval last weekend…a home and home series with the Atlantic Division’s new top team, the Providence Bruins. The series started in Providence on Friday.

After a scoreless first period, Providence’s Fabian Lysell scored his 10th goal of the season at 1:50 of the second to put the Bruins up 1-0. WBS responded with a three-goal outburst in the span of 5:50, started by Tyler Sikura’s 6th goal of the season on a power play at 9:37 of the second. Colin Swoyer and Nathan Légaré recorded assists.

A power play goal from Sikura? Yes please pic.twitter.com/JTlvvfTf5R — WBS Penguins (@WBSPenguins) February 11, 2023

Jon Lizotte put WBS ahead at 12:29 of the second period with his first goal of the season, with Sikura and Corey Andonovski assisting.

Lizotte nets his first of the year with this beauty pic.twitter.com/2ktg6O02Bs — WBS Penguins (@WBSPenguins) February 11, 2023

Valtteri Puustinen capped the outburst with another power play goal, his 17th goal of the season, at 15:27 of the second. Mitch Reinke and Filip Hållander recorded assists.

✨Power Play Magic from Puusty✨ pic.twitter.com/efvRIXV3Rq — WBS Penguins (@WBSPenguins) February 11, 2023

Providence’s Georgii Merkulov scored his 12th goal of the season at 16:22 of the second to bring WBS lead back to 3-2 after 40 minutes.

One of WBS’s bright spots this season was their record when carrying leads into the 3rd period…a spotless 13-0. They came 1:33 short of extending that record to 14-0, as Merkulov scored his second of the night and 13th of the season at 18:27 of the third.

The game eventually went to a shootout. WBS’s Lukas Svejkovsky and Providence’s Lysell traded goals in round 2 of the shootout, but it was Providence’s Mike Reilly who gave the Bruins the extra point with a round 7 goal.

Both Taylor Gauthier for WBS and Kyle Keyser for Providence finished with 30 saves on 33 shots. The WBS power play was a perfect 2 for 2, while Providence was unsuccessful on its two advantages.

It took seven rounds of the shootout to decide the winner, but the @AHLBruins grabbed the extra point over the #WBSPens last night, 4-3.



We get another shot at the P-Bruins tonight on home ice. Tickets at https://t.co/j8VxoGS8eJ



Postgame highlights courtesy of the @PALottery pic.twitter.com/wabG3yVruH — WBS Penguins (@WBSPenguins) February 11, 2023

Saturday, February 11: Providence 3 @ WBS 1

How we’re lining up tonight



Changes from last night:

- Devo for Glover

- Mani for Ortiz

- Lindberg gets the cage pic.twitter.com/dDLb9nmTQv — WBS Penguins (@WBSPenguins) February 11, 2023

Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza hosted the rematch on Saturday night, as WBS celebrated its “Hockey is for Everyone” night. The WBS power play, so successful the night before, continued its success into the first period of Saturday’s game as Valtteri Puustinen scored his 18th of the season and 10th on power plays at 6:41 of the first. All-Star Alex Nylander and Filip Hållander recorded assists.

They can't all be pretty but luckily we're not picky pic.twitter.com/fqxEoWCfey — WBS Penguins (@WBSPenguins) February 11, 2023

That’s all that Providence goaltender Keith Kinkaid would concede on the night, though. Worse yet, the Providence power play dominated the final two periods,

Jack Ahcan tied the game at 7:49 of the second with his 3rd of the season on a power play. Georgii Merkulov scored his 14th of the season at 13:51 of the third to break a 1-1 tie. Penguins were called for two minor penalties in the final four minutes, and Chris Wagner finished off the 3-1 victory with an uncommon empty net power play goal, his 11th goal of the season.

Kinkaid finished with 26 saves on 27 shots for the victory, while WBS’s Filip Lindberg turned in a bounce-back performance with 33 saves on 35 shots and the night’s third star honors. The Providence power play finished 3 for 5, while WBS’s power play ended 1 for 4.

Georgii Merkulov recorded two points (1+1), including the game-winning goals, as the Providence Bruins downed the #WBSPens, 3-1, on Saturday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.



Postgame Highlights are courtesy of the @PALottery pic.twitter.com/BjYD1vfUaF — WBS Penguins (@WBSPenguins) February 12, 2023

Atlantic Division Standings, through the games of February 12

Providence Bruins: 47 games played, 29-9-7-2, 67 points Hershey Bears: 47 games played, 30-12-4-1, 65 points Charlotte Checkers: 46 games played, 26-16-2-2, 56 points Lehigh Valley Phantoms: 46 games played, 24-17-3-2, 53 points Springfield Thunderbirds: 46 games played, 24-17-1-4, 53 points Hartford Wolf Pack: 47 games played, 19-19-3-6, 47 points Bridgeport Islanders: 46 games played, 19-19-7-1, 46 points WBS Penguins: 46 games played, 20-20-2-4, 46 points

Stats

Alex Nylander still leads the team with 19 goals and 39 points in 45 games, tying for 27th in the AHL in points. Valtteri Puustinen is close behind with 18 goals and 36 points, tying for 41st in the AHL in points. Drake Caggiula’s 23 assists lead the team in helpers, with 9 goals added on for 32 points and third place on the team in scoring. Filip Hållander’s 8 goals and 19 assists rank fourth in points.

Filip Lindberg’s strong Saturday start dropped his season statistics to a record of 6-11-1, a 3.13 GAA, and a .896 save percentage in 19 games. Taylor Gauthier ends the week with a record of 5-2-1, a 2.47 GAA, and a .914 save percentage in 11 games.

At week’s end, the WBS power play has converted 17.5% of opportunities, tied for 26th in the AHL. The penalty kill has dispatched 79.8% of opportunities, ranking 20th in the league. Within the Atlantic Division, WBS ranks 7th out of 8 in both categories.

The Week Ahead

WBS has three games on the schedule this week, all within the Atlantic Division. First off, it’s round 11 with the Hershey Bears this season on Wednesday, February 15, start time 7:05 pm EST. WBS heads down to Allentown on Saturday, February 18, for their 7th game of the season against Lehigh Valley, start time scheduled for 7:05 pm EST. WBS then comes back home Sunday, February 19, for a 3:05 pm EST engagement with Bridgeport.