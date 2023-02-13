Pens Points: Shark Warning

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

How did the Penguins’ bottom six go so wrong this season? The Pittsburgh Penguins were a very deep team a year ago, and now it has all completely changed. [PensBurgh]

Even at 35 years old and seemingly having accomplished everything a professional hockey player can, there are still a few “firsts” for Sidney Crosby. He crossed another “achievement” off his list during Saturday night’s blowout loss. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Former Penguin defender, Mike Matheson, recently had his best game in a Canadiens uniform. [Eyes On The Prize]

Arber Xhekaj’s surprising adaptability will serve him well now and in the future. The closest thing to an enforcer on the Canadiens roster understands that physicality needs to be honed and refined. [Eyes On The Prize]

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward, Alex Nylander, singlehandedly ruined the AHL All-Star Classic! [Pension Plan Puppets]

Ottawa Senators goaltender, Anton Forsberg, is out indefinitely due to an MCL injury to his left and right knee. Forsberg was taken off the ice on a stretcher at 14:37 of the third period in a 6-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday. [NHL]