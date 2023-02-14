Pens Points: Infested Waters

One final road game in California awaits the Pittsburgh Penguins before they return to the East Coast later in the week. Back to the scene of their Stanley Cup triumph in 2016, the San Jose Sharks await the Penguins who will be looking to rebound from a 6-0 drubbing on Saturday. It will also be an opportunity for payback after the Sharks beat the Penguins in Pittsburgh less than three weeks ago.

Puck drop is scheduled for 10:30 PM and will be broadcast on AT&T Sports Network.

Pens Points is here to start a long day ahead...

It’s the Sharks tonight then back to the East Coast for a crucial back-to-back set with the New York Islanders on Friday to wrap up the road trip then against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at at PPG Paints Arena. [Pensburgh]

Just over two weeks left before the NHL trade deadline and the Penguins remain in a holding pattern. What or if the Penguins do remains to be seen, but there are plenty of names on the block that can be brought in to improve the team. [Fan Nation]

Tristan Jarry is nearing a return to the lineup but having him back in the fold won’t magically solve all the goaltending issues. Jarry has been capable when healthy this year, but it’s the health part that may force Hextall to address the position in a trade. [The Athletic $$]

Jarry was a full go at Penguins practice on Monday but we learned a bit about his ongoing health issues and it’s not reassuring. It seems most of Jarry’s injury woes this season are the result of a chronic hip injury that keeps flaring up. [Pensburgh]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Every playoff team or bubble team is going to be buyers in some way at the deadline and will be connected with every available name at some point. Not every addition will work out and some options are clearly better than others. [Defending Big D]

Artemi Panarin welcomed a fellow countryman into the hold in the Big Apple and took home first star honors from the NHL for his performance last week, leading the New York Rangers with four goals and nine points. [Blueshirt Banter]

It’s been an injury riddled season for the defending champion Colorado Avalanche and it appears a new wave of ailments as hit their squad. Forwards, defenders, and goalies have all been hit recently but they battle on. [Mile High Hockey]