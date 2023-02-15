Pens Points: The Way to San Jose

Here are your Pens Points for this Wednesday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins closed out a west coast swing against the lottery-bound San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. The game was a 10:30 p.m. EST puck drop. This writer could not muster the energy to keep his eyes open throughout the contest. To see who won the game, check out the PensBurgh home page.

It was assumed by many that goaltender Tristan Jarry would be fit enough to return to action Tuesday night against the Sharks. That did not happen. Jarry remains sidelined on a “day-to-day” basis. [Trib Live]

The Pittsburgh Penguins will hold their annual Black Hockey History Game on Saturday, Feb. 18, when they host the New Jersey Devils. The Penguins players will wear special warm-up jerseys and use Black Hockey History Game pucks during warmups before their game. [Penguins]

In the NHL, there’s one place you never want to be, and that is the mushy middle. [KDKA]

News and notes from around the NHL...

According to a new report, New York Rangers winger and former 9th overall selection Vitali Kravtsov has requested a trade from the organization. [Blueshirt Banter]

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that defenseman Arber Xhekaj is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury. [Eyes On The Prize]

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Wayne Simmonds hit the waiver wire on Tuesday, but it wasn’t as cut and dry as some might think. [Pension Plan Puppets]