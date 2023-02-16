Pens Points: Opportunity Awaits

Thursday is another scheduled off day for the Pittsburgh Penguins as they return to the East Coast to wrap up their four game road trip on Friday night against the New York Islanders. Friday’s game will be the front end of a home-and-home set with the Islanders, with a date with the Devils sandwiched in between.

Currently, the Penguins hold a two point cushion over the Islanders in the playoff chase, but have four games in hand, meaning a few good results over those two games could go along way to helping the Penguins in their playoff hunt and deliver a devastating blow to the Islanders in the process.

Thursday is an off day but Pens Points soldiers on...

It’s been a bad season for Jeff Carter and there are no signs he will turn it around in any positive way. Carter has been an elephant-sized anchor on the Penguins third line and it’s time to suck it up and make the call no one wants to make. [Pensburgh]

With 17 points in his last 11 games, Sidney Crosby is one of the hottest players in hockey and doing his best to carry the Penguins. He remains on pace for another 100 point season and maybe a place in the MVP discussion. [Fan Nation]

Crosby’s importance to the Penguins extends far beyond just this season, but with the Penguins getting little help from their depth, what Crosby is doing right now is quite literally keeping the team relevant in the playoff conversation. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Technology has greatly changed how the game of hockey is played both on and off the ice. One noticeable change for fans has been the implementation of tablets on the bench so players can learn and adjust on the fly in game. [Trib Live]

Senior data analyst Katerina Wu and community programs manager Jaden Lindo were both honored with a spot on Pittsburgh Business Times’ annual 30 Under 30 list. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The Islanders find themselves in a perilous spot in the playoff picture. They sit only a point out of a wild card spot but nearly every team around them holds games in hand. With a crucial stretch coming up, the Islanders have to get desperate. [Lighthouse Hockey]

In the coming weeks, there will be significant changes to the way hockey is covered at SBNation. What that means is basically it will cease to exist except for a few survivors. Those who didn’t make the cut will be moving forward on their own. [Pension Plan Puppets]

It’s not just the Penguins NHL leading playoff streak that could be in jeopardy this season. The Washington Capitals, owner of the second longest active playoff streak, are in for a real dogfight to make the Stanley Cup playoffs. [Japers Rink]