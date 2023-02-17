PensBurgh Podcast: Another Jarry injury?

It has been reported that Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry allegedly has a chronic hip injury that may be attributed to his recent injury woes. We’ve already talked a good amount about the health of several key players this season, Jarry included.

This has to weigh heavily on potential contract negotiations this summer. This summer’s free-agent goalie market is not particularly strong (Semyon Varlamov, Alex Nedeljkovic, and Freddie Andersen, to name a few).

Where does this latest development leave your confidence regarding the Penguins’ future between the pipes?

In addition to this topic, we close the show with 11 questions in a super stacked mailbag. What does Sam Poulin’s future look like? Could Jeff Carter retire at the season’s end? And how much longer will 51-year-old Jaromir Jagr play professional hockey?

***

Intro/Outro music courtesy of Sylendanna.

Track title - Online Now! & I Think Its The Way I Walk