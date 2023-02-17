Pens Points: To the Island we go

Here are your Pens Points for this Friday morning...

For the Pittsburgh Penguins, goaltending is a concern, but the Penguins are also giving up too many chances. [PensBurgh]

Speaking of goaltending, Tristan Jarry’s status remains uncertain. [Trib Live]

Penguins players aren’t oblivious to the trade deadline, but they’re not dwelling on it. [Trib Live]

A few Penguins fans who have traveled the world recently spent some time in Antarctica meeting some actual penguins. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The NHL is prepared to stream in-market games if Bally Sports & AT&T SportsNet go out of business. [Cord Cutters News]

Paul Jerrard, a former NHL assistant coach, has died at 57. Jerrard had been a coach at the University of Nebraska Omaha since May 2018 and was fighting a long-term battle with cancer. [NHL]

The Detroit Red Wings announced a two-year extension for former Penguin Olli Maatta. [Winging It In Motown]

One-time Penguins prospect Calen Addison, who was shipped off in the Jason Zucker trade, has admitted his frustration with being a healthy scratch. [Hockey Wilderness]

Should the Washington Capitals, ever intertwined with the Crosby-era Penguins, be sellers at the trade deadline?! Yes. [Japers’ Rink]