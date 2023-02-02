Pens Points: Waiting Game

Four days down and five to go in this bye week/All-Star break for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Based on social media activity, many players have left town for the break and are in various locales enjoying time away from hockey to rest and recover for the upcoming stretch run. They’ll need every bit of energy in the tank for what is shaping up to be a down to the wire playoff chase that will resume on Tuesday.

Sidney Crosby exploded in January and was an easy selection for the Penguins best player for the month of January. If the Penguins are to make the playoffs they will need more of the same from the captain down the stretch. [Pensburgh]

Due to the amount of equipment worn by players during a game, you may not notice some of the accessories worn by various players. Several Penguins wear different pieces of jewelry that all carry a special meaning to the individual. [Pensburgh]

February is celebrated as Black History Month and the Penguins have a slate of events scheduled to show recognition. Activities will include speaking panels and The Black Hockey History Game on February 15th. [Penguins]

Can debate many of the roster moves Ron Hextall has made as general manager, but one you cannot argue with the trade for and eventual signing of Rickard Rakell who has developed into one of the Penguins top scorers. [Fan Nation]

With Bo Horvat off the board, eyes turn other potential trade targets as the deadline looms. One big name is San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier, and one team figuring to be in the on sweepstakes is the suddenly hot Buffalo Sabres. [Die by the Blade]

A cooling off period in December saw the New Jersey Devils lose their grip on the Metro Division but a bounce back in January has them right back in the mix for a division title and put them in great position for home ice in the playoffs. [All About the Jersey]

In almost four years as general manager, Steve Yzerman has slowly. but surely, remade the Detroit Red Wings in his own image. While the process requires some patience, Yzerman has the Red Wings on the right track. [Wining it in Motown]