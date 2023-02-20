Pens Points: Islanders Again

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

In what may be a surprise to no one at this point, the Pittsburgh Penguins’ third line continues to struggle. [Trib Live]

With other Metropolitan Division teams making trades and moving past the Penguins, Pittsburgh finds itself in a position it doesn’t want to be in this late into the season. [PensBurgh]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The Chicago Blackhawks have provided a medical update on Jonathan Toews. Toews will not be traded as he continues to deal with symptoms of Long COVID. [Second City Hockey]

In what is becoming an annual tradition, the New York Rangers have once again acquired depth winger Tyler Motte ahead of the trade deadline. [Blueshirt Banter]

An incident between former NHL ref Tim Peel and two minor hockey officials is an example of everything wrong with the profession. [Eyes On The Prize]

Prospect Adam Engström is rising to the occasion, over and over again, helping advance the Montreal Canadiens to transform their defensive corps. [Eyes On The Prize]