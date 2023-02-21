Pens Points: House of Cards

For the second time since Friday, the Pittsburgh Penguins squandered a third period lead and collapsed against the New York Islanders in route to a third straight loss. Goals from Jake Guentzel and Jason Zucker provided the Penguins with a lead but two quick tallies from the Islanders in the final frame were enough as Ilya Sorokin posted 44 saves to push the Islanders past the Penguins in the standings. [Pensburgh]

Pens Points...

Four games on tap over the next seven days for the Penguins open the door for them to make a big statement heading into deadline week. Three of those games coming on home ice will help the cause as well. [Pensburgh]

After a month fighting his way back from injury, Tristan Jarry returned to the Penguins lineup on Monday against the Islanders. What Jarry means to the Penguins goes far beyond his play in between the pipes. [Fan Nation]

It’s a broken record at this point, but until the issue is addressed, the discussion about the Penguins trade deadline needs will continue. General Manager Ron Hextall has a tall task in front of him and an apparent plan to take it on. [The Athletic $$]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Broad Street Hockey, the site covering the Philadelphia Flyers here at SBNation, was a victim of the recent cuts by parent company Vox Media. After a successful fundraising campaign, the site announced it will continue to live on independently. [Broad Street Hockey]

Don’t look now, but the Buffalo Sabres are right in the thick of the playoff race. Their current standing is right in prime buyer territory as the trade deadline approaches but perhaps going full steam isn’t the right idea this season. [Die by the Blade]

One team that will certainly be buying at the deadline is the Carolina Hurricanes and they will be in the market for a few big names as they look to reinforce for another playoff run. [Canes Country]