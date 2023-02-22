Pens Points: Prepping for McDavid

Here are your Pens Points for this Wednesday morning...

Ron Hextall gave Pierre LeBrun some insight into the Pittsburgh Penguins’ trade deadline plans on Monday, saying his goal is to improve Pittsburgh’s depth. [PensBurgh]

Rickard Rakell sure is RACKING up those points, folks. [Trib Live]

The Penguins are holding onto the belief of being a playoff team despite another ugly loss to the Islanders. [Trib Live]

Hope, friends, is a tricky thing. You carry it in the most desperate times. And oftentimes, it’s the hope that kills you. [KDKA]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Monday morning saw Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog return to the practice rink. Landeskog’s appearance was the first time he’d been spotted on skates since early December. [Mile High Hockey]

After years of setbacks, Joël Teasdale has found his form with the Laval Rocket. Could he be yet another young piece to build around while the Canadiens transform their team? [Eyes On The Prize]

The New Jersey Devils are having a tremendous season, likely making them go “all in” at the trading deadline. Do the Devils have any prospects who could be on the move? [All About The Jersey]