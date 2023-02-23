Pens Points: Desperation Setting In

A three game losing streak has put the Pittsburgh Penguins on the outside looking in at the playoffs for the moment and desperation is starting to sink in as the Edmonton Oilers make their annual visit to PPG Paints Arena. Typically, this showdown is all about Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid going head-to-head, but tonight it’s about desperate Penguins team badly in need of a positive result to keep their heads above water.

What’s wrong with the Penguins? Seems like just about everything at the moment. From the atrocious third line, to the slumping power play, to the general manager who doesn’t seem to fell the urgency of the moment, the list is long. [Pensburgh]

With the trade deadline now rapidly approaching, noise surrounding the Penguins is...minimal. An occasional rumor pops up here and there, but for the most part, there doesn’t seem to be much action at the moment. [Pensburgh]

Alex Nylander went from lottery pick to outcast in the Chicago Blackhawks system. Now a year into his tenure with the Penguins franchise, Nylander found his hit and hoping for a future shot at the NHL level. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Tuesday was an off day for the Penguins but that didn’t keep them away from the rink. For the first time since February 2020, the Penguins hosted their “Night of Assists” with a New Orleans flair to celebrate Mardi Gras. [Penguins]

It’s been extensively discussed how weak the Penguins trade assets are, especially when considering the front office approach. They may not want to give up that first round pick, but they may not have a choice if a trade is to be made. [The Athletic $$]

