PensBurgh Podcast: A New Beginning

The Pittsburgh Penguins have lost nine straight games against Metropolitan Division opponents. Why are the Penguins losing so many games against familiar teams? Their only saving grace right now might be the fact that they have five games in hand on the Islanders (67 points).

This week’s mailbag features 12 questions focusing on hypothetical lineup changes, having Sidney Crosby on the penalty kill more often, Ron Hextall’s desperation, Beau Bennett, and much more.

Don’t forget to support us by rating and subscribing to the podcast on iTunes, Spotify, and Google Play.

Make sure to follow us on Twitter all season long to get updated every time a new episode drops: @PensburghPod.

***

Intro/Outro music courtesy of Sylendanna.

Track title - Online Now! & I Think Its The Way I Walk