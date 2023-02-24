Pens Points: Oiler Domination

Here are your Pens Points for this Friday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins welcomed Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers to town Thursday night. Two successful power plays propelled the Oilers to a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes of the game. 40 minutes later, the Oilers kicked the Penguins out of PPG Paints Arena. [Recap]

Ron Hextall failed to build the Pittsburgh Penguins roster; how much do you trust him to fix it? Should he even be around to fix it? Judging by the ‘Fire Hextall’ chants echoing around the arena last night, maybe he shouldn’t be. [PensBurgh]

Ex-Penguins defenseman and current Edmonton Oiler Cody Ceci enjoyed a ‘short but sweet stay in Pittsburgh.’ [Trib Live]

The Penguins have named Yvonne Maher as the executive director of the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation, announced Thursday by President of Business Operations Kevin Acklin. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Perhaps it’s the start of something new in the nation’s capital. The Washington Capitals have traded defenseman Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway to the Boston Bruins, the team announced Thursday. Washington receives the Bruins’ 2023 first-round pick, 2025 second-round pick, 2024 third-round pick, and a veteran winger. [Japers’ Rink]

Here are three under-the-radar rookies having quietly good seasons. [The Hockey News]