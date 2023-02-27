Pens Points: Thunder Meets Lightning

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins hosted the Tampa Bay Lightning at PPG Paints Arena Sunday night. A six-goal outburst in the second period carried Pittsburgh to a confidence-building victory, including some goals from unlikely sources. [Recap]

The big news story over the weekend was this: the first domino to fall. Kasperi Kapanen was claimed off waivers by the St. Louis Blues. [PensBurgh]

General manager Ron Hextall reiterated his desire to keep the current Penguins roster in the fight for a postseason berth. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Trades came in hot and heavy over the weekend as teams ramp up action ahead of Friday’s trading deadline. The Montreal Canadiens have acquired forward Denis Gurianov from the Dallas Stars in exchange for forward Evgenii Dadonov. [Eyes On The Prize]

The Philadelphia Flyers are open for business. Several reports suggest that forward James van Riemsdyk will be wearing new colors before the week concludes. [Broad Street Hockey]

The San Jose Sharks (who we’ll get to momentarily) are reportedly interested in acquiring a big, beefy boy in Jordan Greenway. [Hockey Wilderness]

The Chicago Blackhawks have made the trade. The team shipped off former Penguin blueliner Jack Johnson to the Colorado Avalanche. [Second City Hockey]

Is the Patrick Kane trade saga coming to an end? Will he depart for the bright lights of the Big Apple? Perhaps, if a few roster transactions are to be believed. The New York Rangers traded Vitali Kravtsov to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for 24-year-old forward prospect William Lockwood. [Blueshirt Banter]

Reports emerged Sunday evening that the Sharks dealt their prized asset, Timo Meier, to the New Jersey Devils. The Metropolitan Division continues to get stronger. [ESPN]