Pens Points: Music City Meeting

It was a good weekend for the Pittsburgh Penguins but now it’s back to work as they look to continue their winning ways with a stop in Music City to take on the Nashville Predators. Tonight marks just the beginning of a three game road trip that will take them through Nashville then onto Tampa Bay and Sunrise, Florida this week.

Puck drop is scheduled for 8:00 PM and will be broadcast on AT&T Sports Network.

Pens Points...

A weekend sweep has boosted the Penguins hopes and put them back on track, but now they must keep that momentum going as they embark on a three-game southern road as they visit the Predators, Lightning, and Panthers. [Pensburgh]

Drew O’Connor set a new career high for games played last week, playing in his 23rd contest of the season. On Sunday, O’Connor opened the scoring against the Lightning as he becomes more secure in an NHL role. [Trib Live]

Could a familiar face to coming to the Penguins before the deadline? Reports have come out that the Penguins have shown interest in former Penguin Sam Lafferty along with goaltender and Pittsburgh native John Gibson. [Fan Nation]

If the Penguins are to make the playoffs this season, it will be on the backs of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Even more than 15 years into their respective careers, Crosby and Malkin remain an unstoppable force for the Penguins. [The Athletic $$]

Penguins fans and the team should be feeling good after a successful weekend, but don’t lose sight of the issues still at hand. Winning can cure many ills, but it doesn’t do enough to cover over the larger holes that are still there. [KDKA]

Tick, tick, tick goes the clock on the NHL trade deadline, now just four days away. Still nothing on the Penguins front besides the occasional rumor but there are still a long list of names on the market to be had. [Pensburgh]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Tonight when the Penguins take on the Predators they will be facing a team heading into a rebuild. With David Poile retiring and Barry Trotz taking over the front office, the Predators are entering a new era on and off the ice. [On the Forecheck]

Just as rumors began to percolate about the Penguins perhaps being interested in Sam Lafferty, the Toronto Maple Leafs swoop in and acquire the forward from the Chicago Blackhawks along with Jake McCabe. [Pension Plan Puppets]

Many of the teams looking to sell this trade deadline have already started but the Philadelphia Flyers are playing the waiting game at the moment. [Broad Street Hockey]