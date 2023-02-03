PensBurgh Podcast: An All-Star Mailbag

The Pittsburgh Penguins remain out of action as we roll toward the NHL All-Star Game this weekend.

With the Penguins not shooting a black, round disc into a net for the foreseeable future, this week’s PensBurgh Podcast episode is devoted to the mailbag segment.

Nine questions create this week’s mailbag-centric show.

Robbie and Garrett are asked about Ron Hextall’s job security, what a hypothetical Bo Horvat trade would have looked like, Jason Zucker’s potential contract extension, Teddy Blueger’s future in the black and gold, and figuring out which “hated” players would be a good fit for the Penguins’ roster.

***

Intro/Outro music courtesy of Sylendanna.

Track title - Online Now! & I Think Its The Way I Walk