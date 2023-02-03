Pens Points: All-Star Weekend Begins

Here are your Pens Points for this Friday morning...

As we quickly approach the back half of the NHL schedule, there is a list of Pittsburgh Penguins that will make or break Pittsburgh’s playoff hopes. [PensBurgh]

Hooks put together a deep-dive look into all the players featured on last summer’s Top 25 Under 25 countdown to see how they have progressed to this point in their respective campaigns. [PensBurgh]

Penguins forward Sidney Crosby will team up with longtime rival Alexander Ovechkin in the breakaway competition in the NHL’s All-Star Skills event Friday. [Trib Live]

Now, this is pretty wild: An autonomous Zamboni has been developed by Carnegie Mellon students, and it’s already hit the ice at the Lemieux Sports Complex. [Trib Live]

The Penguins have unveiled their plans for Black History Month. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Say it ain’t so, I will not go: the Colorado Avalanche are charging a much steeper price for the 2023 playoffs and next season’s ticket renewal packages. [Mile High Hockey]

With how much attention has been given to Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, and Dougie Hamilton’s seasons this year, lost in the shuffle is another excellent year from New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier. [All About The Jersey]