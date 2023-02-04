Gamethread: Sidney Crosby in the All-Star game

Anyone watching the NHL All-Star game?

It’s on ABC, the Central and Pacific square off at 3:00pm and then Sidney Crosby joins the Metropolitan stars to take on the Atlantic at 4:00. The winners then will meet.

Here’s the roster of Crosby’s teammates for today:

Metropolitan Division Carolina Hurricanes: Andrei Svechnikov (F) Columbus Blue Jackets: Johnny Gaudreau (F) New Jersey Devils: Jack Hughes (F) New York Islanders: Brock Nelson (F), Ilya Sorokin (G) New York Rangers: Igor Shesterkin (G), Artemi Panarin (F), Adam Fox (D) Philadelphia Flyers: Kevin Hayes (F) Pittsburgh Penguins: Sidney Crosby (F) Washington Capitals: Alex Ovechkin (F)

Here is their opponents:

Boston Bruins: Linus Ullmark (G), David Pastrnak (F) Buffalo Sabres: Tage Thompson (F) Detroit Red Wings: Dylan Larkin (F) Florida Panthers: Matthew Tkachuk (F) Montreal Canadiens: Nick Suzuki (F) Ottawa Senators: Brady Tkachuk (F) Tampa Bay Lightning: Nikita Kucherov (F), Andrei Vasilevskiy (G) Toronto Maple Leafs: Mitchell Marner (F), Auston Matthews (F)

Given the low compete levels and only one defender in the game at all, don’t expect too much by the way of defense in this 3v3 format. Crosby has been one of the highest scorers too, putting up 12 points in the three ASG’s that he has played since 2016.

Today’s #NHLAllStar Game scouting report:



Sidney Crosby’s 12 points in five games (3 ASG appearances) are second-most in the NHL since the format changed to a 3-on-3 tournament in 2016. pic.twitter.com/MoQs9urrRO — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) February 4, 2023

We’ll see how it goes for a turnout today for this exhibition, but feel free to chat it up and have a good time on this cold weekend.