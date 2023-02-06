Pens Points: We now resume regularly-scheduled programming

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

General manager Ron Hextall gave a media briefing Sunday afternoon as the Pittsburgh Penguins prepare to duel with the defending Stanley Cup champions in the Colorado Avalanche. Hextall said, in part, the Penguins “would like to get better” via trade. [PensBurgh]

The Penguins recalled reserve goaltender Dustin Tokarski from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League under emergency conditions Saturday. [Trib Live]

How’s your playoff panic meter? Has it broken yet? The Penguins are looking to embrace a sense of urgency and improve quickly as February progresses. [Trib Live]

You could say Bryan Rust has gone back to his roots as a hockey player. Now, the veteran has turned back the clock and is embracing his roots through a larger role in the penalty-killing unit. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Center Bo Horvat has signed an eight-year extension with the New York Islanders. [Lighthouse Hockey]

On the flip side of the Bo Horvat equation in Vancouver with Horvat in New York, Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson will serve as alternate captains alongside center J.T. Miller and Oliver Ekman-Larsson. [Sportsnet]

The Washington Capitals announced that they signed Sonny Milano to a three-year, $1.9M AAV contract extension. [Japers’ Rink]