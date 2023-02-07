Pens Points: And We’re Back

Just 33 games remain in the 2022-23 regular season for the Pittsburgh Penguins, each one important as the Penguins return to action tonight against the Colorado Avalanche clinging to the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. This will be the Penguins first game since their long bye week/All-Star break and their final home game until Febraury 18th as they are set to embark on a four game road trip starting Friday.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM and will be broadcast on AT&T Sports Network.

It’s our first game day Pens Points of February...

It’s been a roller coaster season so far for the Penguins that sees them holding the final playoff spot by a single point. Refreshed from some time away from the ice, the Penguins are rested and ready for a playoff push. [Penguins]

A well rested team can be a dangerous team, especially one battling key injuries. While it remains to be seen who comes back when after the break, the Penguins are hoping the timing works out in their favor. [Fan Nation]

Tonight’s game against the Avalanche is just the first of three scheduled this week, with the other two coming all the way out west in California. A back-to-back set against the Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings begins a four game road trip. [Pensburgh]

Some time off appears to have helped push the Penguins closer to full health as they enter this crucial stretch of season. Both Josh Archibald and Kasperi Kapanen were at practice on Monday and appear close to a return. [Trib Live]

Bouncing between the NHL and AHL isn’t the optimal situation to be in but that is the reality for a third strong goaltender. For Dustin Tokarski, that life has been a reality this season but he’s just embracing the moments when they come. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

It wasn’t only the Penguins getting good injury news on Monday, the Avalanche will be arriving in town in some better health with some much needed healthy bodies as Bowen Byram is expected to play for the first time since November. [Mile High Hockey]

Right now, the Washington Capitals sit in a similar position as the Penguins in the playoff picture. Like their rivals, the Capitals are facing issues that may be holding them back but are trying to fill the gaps left by those departed. [Japers Rink]

According to Gary Bettman, the NHL is expected to approach $6 billion in revenue this season, a slight tick up from last year. That increase will hopefully be the next step to significant increases to the yearly salary cap. [Pension Plan Puppets]